Rushton tallies 4 TDs; Liberty wins 7th in a row

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty Leopards have won 7 games in a row for the first time since 2014 (9 in a row) by defeating Newton Falls, 52-6. The Leopards have topped their last three opponents by a combined total of 174-31.

The Leopards jumped out to a 46-0 lead entering the fourth quarter. Dra Rushton threw for a pair of touchdown scores in the first half and ran for another two six-pointers. Rushton completed 6 of 11 passes for 163 yards. He also gained 103 stripes on the ground on 9 carries. Brian Maddox finished with 46 yards rushing as well. Quaishon Campbell caught 3 passes for 79 yards

Liberty outgained Newton Falls, 384-183.

The Tigers were led by Billy Wright’s 67 rushing yards.

Scoring Chart

Liberty, 52-6

First Quarter

L – Chris Edmonds, 22-yard TD catch from Dra Rushton (L 6-0, 8:28)

L – Charles Pickard, 18-yard TD run (L 13-0, 7:28)

L – Brian Maddox, 9-yard TD run (L 19-0, 2:51)

L – Dra Rushton, 29-yard TD run (L 27-0, 0:00)

Second Quarter

L – Quaishon Campbell, 57-yard TD punt return (L 33-0, 9:06)

L – Quaishon Campbell, 52-yard TD catch from Dra Rushton (L 39-0, 1:21)

Third Quarter

L – Dra Rushton, 19-yard TD run (L 46-0, 7:19)

Fourth Quarter

N – Bill Wright, 10-yard TD run (L 46-6, 6:09)

L – Justin Cizmar, 9-yard TD run (L 52-6, 1:56)

Liberty is set to square off against undefeated-Girard. Newton Falls will host Campbell Memorial.

