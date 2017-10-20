Storm Team 27: Another comfortable afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather through the weekend with rising temperatures. Sunshine today.

The weekend will be warmer with temperatures pushing into the middle 70’s.

Unsettled weather returns next week with cooler air moving in. There is no drought but we are somewhat dry so we can use the rain.

FORECAST

Friday: Sunny.

High: 72

Friday night: Mainly clear.

Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 51

Monday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 68 Low: 54

Tuesday: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 51

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 53 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 41