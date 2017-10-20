Storm Team 27: Nice weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Dry weather through the weekend with warm temperatures in the 70’s!

Unsettled weather returns next week with cooler air moving in through the middle of the week.

Warming back up a little later next week.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 74

Saturday night: A few clouds.

Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 74

Monday: Scattered showers developing. (70%)

High: 71 Low: 55

Tuesday: Rain showers. (70%)

High: 59 Low: 52

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 54 Low: 36

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 63 Low: 40

Saturday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers possible. (20%)

High: 59 Low: 50