Strickland to McKinney puts Sharon up early

Sharon and Sharpsville each have 5-wins this year.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Tigers have won four of their last five games. On the first play from scrimmage, Sharon strikes on a Ziyon Strickland 57-yard touchdown pass to James McKinney to open the scoring only fifteen seconds into the game.

Scoring Chart
First Quarter
Sharon – James McKinney, 57-yard TD catch from Ziyon Strickland (S 7-0, 11:45)

