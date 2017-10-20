Strickland to McKinney puts Sharon up early

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Tigers have won four of their last five games. On the first play from scrimmage, Sharon strikes on a Ziyon Strickland 57-yard touchdown pass to James McKinney to open the scoring only fifteen seconds into the game.
Read more: Week nine high school football stories
Sharpsville football schedule | Sharon football schedule
Scoring Chart
First Quarter
Sharon – James McKinney, 57-yard TD catch from Ziyon Strickland (S 7-0, 11:45)
Important high school football links:
Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22
.