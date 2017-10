BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting on Monday, a busy intersection in Boardman will be closed for five days.

From Oct. 23 through Oct. 27, crews will make improvements to the railroad crossing at Southern Blvd. and Maple Ave.

The project will include widening and smoothing the crossing. Two culverts will also be replaced under Maple Ave.

Detour signs will direct drivers to use Southern Blvd., Route 224 and South Ave.