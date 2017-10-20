Thomas M. Ross Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Thomas M. Ross, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully October 20, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 13, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Earl L. Ross and the late Betty J. (Booth) Ross.

Thomas graduated from Chaney High School in Youngstown where his passion for sports began. He played quarterback for the Chaney Cowboys and was a part of the 1965 Vindicator All City Team. Tom was inducted into the Chaney High School Hall of Fame in 1995.

He went on to get a Bachelors in Education from Capital University, where he also played football and eventually a Masters degree in Administration.

Tom was a teacher at Warren G. Harding High School, where he was also a coach for the football team. He was a coach from 1970 to 1979 and head coach from 1975 – 1979. He was the offensive coordinator for the 1974 State Championship team under head coach Ed Glass. Tom was proudest of his 1977 stunning 22 to 21 victory over the Massillon Tigers in Massillon, where Harding had not won since 1944.

He owned and operated the T. Ross and Associates Insurance Agency and was also a former board member of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority.

He always appreciated being referred to as “Coach Ross” even after his coaching days were over.

He loved to fish, golf and was a life long supporter of Warren G. Harding sports.

Thomas is survived by his son, Tommy M. (Koula) Ross of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Trisha M. (David) Kimball of Twinsburg, Ohio; former wife, Susan D. Ross of Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren and niece, Laura Conner Segrue of Fresno, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia L. Joseph.

