Turkeys causing trouble in Boardman neighborhood, residents say

About a dozen turkeys have made their home on Tanglewood Drive and have been harassing people

By Published:
A group of wild turkeys are causing problems for some neighbors in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of wild turkeys are causing problems for some neighbors in Boardman.

About a dozen turkeys have made their home on Tanglewood Drive.

Neighbors say the turkeys have been harassing people in the neighborhood — pecking at tires, digging up yards and blocking the roadway.

“We’ve had people that were walking end up in our garage because they were trying to get away from the turkeys,” resident Chris Neifer said.

Neighbors on Tanglewood Avenue say they’ve had this issue with turkeys for years.

But the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says it’s not uncommon. Wildlife that lives near urban areas — in this case just a few hundred yards from Rt. 224 — can lose their fear of wildlife and become belligerent.

Several neighbors say they don’t mind the turkeys, one calling them a nice part of the community.

“It doesn’t bother me too much,” Neifer said. “It’s not to enjoyable when you’re being chased by a turkey. But I do like to see the wildlife around.”

ODNR says anyone who runs into wildlife — like the turkeys — can try several things, including scaring them away with loud noises or spraying them with water.

Sometimes relocation isn’t an option.

There’s no word yet on whether the Division of Wildlife will bring in hunters.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s