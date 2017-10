YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –¬†Daivon Jones ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown and Ursuline leads Mooney 7-0.

Jones’ TD came from 69 yards out.

A year ago, Mooney edged Ursuline 13-9. This year, Ursuline (2-6) is looking to play spoiler as Mooney (4-4) is vying for a playoff spot.

