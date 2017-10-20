Western Reserve takes 7-0 lead at McDonald

Velasquez hit Ryan Demsky for a 21-yard TD pass to cap an 8-play, 70-yard drive.

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dom Velasquez touchdown pass has given Western Reserve a 7-0 lead in the third quarter against McDonald.

McDonald (7-1) has notched six-straight wins and is averaging over 44 points per game during that streak.

.

