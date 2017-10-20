Youngstown Air Reserve crews return from Puerto Rico mission

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the 910th Airlift Wing returned to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station Friday after helping with relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

The missions were carried out over nine days and the crews were stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Their duties included transporting cargo onto the island via C-130 jets. The crew also transported military personnel to the island to support relief efforts on the ground.

During the missions, the Air Reserve members moved 61,000 pounds of cargo, 86 passengers, and a Border Collie dog.

“They were typically three leg days. We would go pick up some cargo and then take it into northwest Puerto Rico, offload it, and then fly back that day,” Captain Zachary Eberle said. “Food and water, we took a couple vehicles. The last mission, we went out for the ten-day block. We were flying generators in. We also swapped out a deployed unit there.”

Friday marks one month since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

