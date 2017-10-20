YSU aiming to set world-record later this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, October 28 — as part of the Youngstown State homecoming — an event is being put together to break the world-record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Penguins.

The record is 624, set in 2015 at a children’s hospital in England.

It’ll happen between 9-10:30 a.m. at the Watts Center. The event is being organized by Dr. Stephen Hanzely, a former YSU professor of physics and astronomy.

Everyone has to be physically present in the same room for five minutes to break the record.

A thousand people have already signed up. The Penguins costumes will be provided.