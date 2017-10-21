Boy scouts in Canfield talk with scouts in England over radio

The 60th international Jamboree on the Air is happening this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 60th international Jamboree on the Air is happening this weekend.

Jamboree on the Air is a chance for boy and girl scouts throughout the world to talk to each other using amateur radio.

Boy scouts at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield gathered around a radio Saturday morning. They were able to connect with some people in England.

“It’s kind of a nice thing for kids to get unplugged a little bit and kind of back to a very reliable form of communication that is very helpful in various disasters,” said George Meleski of 20/9 Amateur Radio Club.

The local scouts started the jamboree at 9 this morning, and until 9 p.m.

