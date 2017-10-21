Charles C. May Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Charles C. May of Farrell peacefully entered eternity to be with his Lord and Savior and his beloved Angela at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, in his residence, after an extended illness. He was 94.

Mr. May was born June 18, 1923, in McDonald, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael May, Sr. and Margaret (Mezaros) May.

He moved to the area at a young age and attended Sharon schools.

Charles served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army during WWII in England, France and the Philippines.

He retired in 1983 as a heater from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he was employed for 42 years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Charles was an avid reader, particularly history and war stories. His most precious book, however, was the Bible which he read daily.

Charles’ family, whom he loved spending time with and prayed for daily, was the most important aspect of his life. He enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, which he was very proficient and was a skilled carpenter. Charles loved music and playing the harmonica. Years earlier, he also played the bass in a band with family members.

His wife, the former Angela Marie Rocco, whom he married August 8, 1943, passed away June 26, 2010.

Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Surviving are his children, Robert May and his wife, Susan, West Middlesex; Charlene Ramage, Hermitage; Debbie Hall and her husband, Bill, Sharpsville; Rick May and his wife, Debbie, Hermitage; Gina Francis and her husband, Mike, Stoneboro; Maria Courtney and her husband, Norman, Greenville and Timothy May, Farrell; 12 grandchildren, Rachel Biro, Faith Ramage, Janelle Morrell, Angela Candiano, Rebecca Coppersmith, Deanne Stull, Nick May, Tony May, Chrissy Hunter, Jacob Detelich, Kelly Curtin and Danielle Harnett; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul May and his wife, Irene, West Middlesex and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Mike, Andy, Elmer, Bill, Ernie and twins, John and James who died in infancy; three sisters, Helen, Margaret and Betty; a grandson, Anthony May; a granddaughter, Jaime May and a son-in-law, John Ramage.

Charles lived a life of integrity and will be dearly missed by his family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage, with military honors rendered by the West Middlesex VFW, Wheatland American Legion and Farrell VFW Honor Guard.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.