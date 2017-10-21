Departments on scene of possible police-involved shooting in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple departments are on the scene of a possible police-involved shooting in Girard.

A source tells WKBN an officer has been shot and taken to the hospital. WKBN is working to get this confirmed.

Police were called to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue just after 10 p.m.

Girard Police, Liberty Police and Trumbull County Sheriff’s were all called to the scene.

There is no word yet on the suspect’s whereabouts or condition.

