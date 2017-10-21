Fitch grad Darrin Hall runs for 254 yards, 3 TDs in Pitt win

The 2015 Austintown Fitch grad scored on TD runs of 79, 92 and 4 yards

By Published:
AP

DURHAM, N.C. (WKBN) – Darrin Hall, a 2015 Austintown Fitch grad, had a career day for the University of Pittsburgh while leading the Panthers to a 24-17 win Saturday at Duke.

Hall rushed for a career-high 254 yards and three touchdowns — including the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.

Hall’s touchdowns came on runs of 79, 92 and 4 yards. The juniors 92-yard TD broke a school-record for longest scoring run.

Hall played in only four full games for Fitch in 2014 due to a knee injury. But in 2013 as a junior, he was named to the Associated Press Division I All-Ohio Team after rushing for 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns on 241 carries.

