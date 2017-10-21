Jones saves Poland boys soccer with help of Slepski’s PK

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys soccer team defeated Hubbard, 1-0 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Final at Hubbard Memorial Stadium.

The game was scoreless into the 2nd half, when Poland senior Matthew Slepski was fouled in the box. Slepski went on to score the penalty kick, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Hubbard freshman Anthony Gagliardi was later fouled in the box with under 9 minutes left. But Gagliardi’s PK shot was stopped by Poland senior keeper Rhys Jones to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Poland advances to play top-seeded Howland next Tuesday. Kickoff set for 7 PM at the Howland Middle School.