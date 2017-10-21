Jones saves Poland boys soccer with help of Slepski’s PK

The Bulldogs edged Hubbard, 1-0 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Final

By Published: Updated:
The Bulldogs edged Hubbard, 1-0 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Final.

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys soccer team defeated Hubbard, 1-0 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Final at Hubbard Memorial Stadium.

The game was scoreless into the 2nd half, when Poland senior Matthew Slepski was fouled in the box. Slepski went on to score the penalty kick, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Hubbard freshman Anthony Gagliardi was later fouled in the box with under 9 minutes left. But Gagliardi’s PK shot was stopped by Poland senior keeper Rhys Jones to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

Poland advances to play top-seeded Howland next Tuesday. Kickoff set for 7 PM at the Howland Middle School.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s