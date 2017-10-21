Linda J. Slater Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 25, 2017 at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard for Linda J. Slater age 65, of Hubbard who passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

Linda was born October 1, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Philip B. and Elaine H. Hanson Sherwood.

She was a 1970 graduate of Hubbard High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and her Master’s Degree in Education from Mary Grove College.

Linda was a passionate teacher for 30 years with the Hubbard School System retiring in 2017.

She was a member of Corner House Christian Church, and attended Coalburg United Methodist Church both of Hubbard.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her family; her husband, Jeffrey W. Slater whom she married June 28, 1975; her sons, Jason M. (Megan) Slater of Barberton, Ohio and Jarrod S. (Elizabeth) Slater of Hudson, Ohio and six grandchildren Liam, Wyatt, Graham, Maribeth, Lani and Kalli.

She also leaves her brother Philip (Karen) Sherwood of Medina, Ohio and her brother-in-law Theodore Rodgers of Atwater, Ohio.

Beside her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Janice S. Rodgers.

There will be calling hours on Wednesday October 25, 2017 one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Corner House Christian Church in Hubbard.

Linda will be laid to rest at Corner House Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.