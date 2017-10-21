Michael A. Padula, Sr. Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (Formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio) – Michael A. Padula, Sr., age 92, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born January 10, 1925, in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a son of Felix A. and Maria (Colasacinno) Padula.

A resident of Williamsfield since 1995, Mr. Padula was formerly of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe.

Amongst the medals Mr. Padula earned while serving our country was the Purple Heart Medal.

He was employed by Denman Rubber Company in Warren, Ohio, for 44 years, retiring in 1984.

Mr. Padula was a member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church.

He married Margaret A. (Zvonar) on June 6, 1946 and she preceded him in death on November 3, 1999.

He is also preceded by his parents; two sisters, Carmella Padula and Elizabeth DiCenso and four brothers, Nicholas, Louis, Dominic and Anthony Padula.

Mr. Padula is survived by three sons, Michael A. Padula, Jr. of Findlay, Ohio, Robert D. Padula of Warren, Ohio and Garry A. (Linda) Padula of Newton Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michelle Cole, Cassandra Padula and Anthony Padula and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Pat Seger officiating.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow and a private burial of cremated remains will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 650, Williamsfield, Ohio 44093.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.