Placido “Tom” Bongiovanni Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Placido “Tom” Bongiovanni, age 92, of Salem died at 8:17 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 4, 1925 in New York, New York, the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Comminitti) Bongiovanni.

Tom was a brick layer for Wisconsin Steel in Chicago, Illinois.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree Knights, Italian-American Club, Salem AmVets Post 45 and Salem V.F.W. Post 892.

In 2011 he was the Grand Marshal for the Memorial Day Parade.

During World War II he served in the South Pacific in the United States Navy.

His wife, Lorraine D. (Wolsko) Bongiovanni whom he married August 29, 1975 preceded him in death on May 16, 2014.

Survivors include two stepdaughters, Pastor Amanda “Aimee” (Pastor Lou) Raymond of Salem and Susan (Ray Collins) Swanson of Alsip, Illinois; a stepson, Michael (Barbara) Metzger of El Paso, Texas; one sister, Rita Fisher of Cedar Lake, Indiana; three brothers, Frank (Joy) Bongiovanni of Fresno, California and Charles Bongiovanni of Chicago, Illinois and Anthony (Deana) Bongiovanni of Oxnard, California; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his special friends, John Maniscalco and family and Mr. and Mrs. David Roberts.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Hope Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to The Salem Honor Guard, 750 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.