Police: Ohio man steals ambulance with patient, medic onboard

Police say a 44-year-old man stole the Dayton Fire Department rescue squad during a call Friday night

By Published:
Ambulance

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.

The Dayton Daily News reports that police say a 44-year-old man stole the Dayton Fire Department rescue squad during a call Friday night. Keys were left in the ignition of the ambulance, allowing him to drive off.

Police finally stopped the ambulance after it traveled more than a mile.

The man was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Friday on felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s