Police: ‘White male with full beard’ attempts to rob woman at drive-up ATM

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cortland Police Department is searching for the man who tried to rob a woman while she was at the bank Friday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., police received a call regarding a possible robbery at the Huntington Bank on South High Street.

A woman in her 40s was at the drive-up ATM when a man with a full beard tried to rob her.

Police are calling the incident a strong armed robbery. They do not know yet if weapons were involved.

The woman was not hurt, but police are still looking for the man.

One officer says he does not think the man got away with anything.

Stick with WKBN online for any updates to this developing story.