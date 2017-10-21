Scholarship honors Boardman grad murdered 5 years ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of a Boardman graduate who was murdered five years ago has set up a a memorial scholarship in her honor.

Brandy Rosine was only 20 years old when her life was tragically cut short.

Her mother Carrie Rosine organized a spaghetti dinner at Boardman High school to raise money for the Brandy Rosine Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Carrie says keeping Brandy’s memory alive is something she has to do for herself, but it’s also something that Brandy would want her to do.

“She loved music, she loved people, and she would do anything for anybody,” she said.

Every year on May 17th — the anniversary of Brandy’s death — Carrie holds a candlelight vigil in memory of her.