Second man charged for Rogers drive-by shooting

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A second man has been charged for a drive by shooting in Rogers Monday.

Nicholas Voigt of Rogers was arraigned Friday. He’s facing a second degree felony.

Court documents say he was the one who actually fired the gun into the home, while Joseph Reed of East Palestine drove the car.

Reed was arraigned for a second time Friday after adding a charge of complicity.

Voigt and Reed are accused of shooting into the area of a home where they knew Michael Castro was sleeping early Monday morning.

Castro was hit in the head by one of the bullets. He was treated and released from the hospital later that day.

Both Reed and Voigt are scheduled for preliminary hearings next Monday.