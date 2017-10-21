Still undefeated: Southern volleyball starts tournament run with win over Lisbon

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local volleyball team started tournament play with a 3-0 win over Lisbon Saturday in the Division IV District Tournament.

The Indians recently capped off a perfect regular season, at 22-0, and claimed the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 2A championship.

Lizzie Willis led Southern with 18 kills, 8 points, and 3 aces. Hannah Hayes contributed 42 assists, and 5 kills, while Riley Felton had 10 kills and 6 blocks.

Lisbon was paced Maddie Liberati with 19 kills and 8 digs, while Isabell Perez had 24 assists and 25 digs. Kimmi Wiggers also chipped in 9 kills and 15 digs, along with 4 aces.

With the win, Southern (23-0) advances to play Wellsville in the District Semifinals Wednesday at 7 PM at Columbiana High School.