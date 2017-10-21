Storm Team 27: A fantastic fall weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Expect dry weather with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will return on Monday and cooler air will settle in for the middle part of the week.

FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny.
High: 75

Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75

Monday: Scattered showers developing late day. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 55

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 53

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 36

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 45

