Storm Team 27: Great weather for the weekend

Another great fall weekend is on tap for us. Highs tomorrow will be back in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Things will change as we head into the work week. A strong cold front is expected to bring rain and cold weather back to the Valley.

Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 52

Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75

Sunday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers developing late day. (60% PM)
High: 71

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. (70%)
High: 58   Low: 52

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 49   Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 53   Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64   Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 58   Low: 45

