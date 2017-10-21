Thomas O. Effinite Obituary

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Thomas O. Effinite, 88, of Matilda Avenue, Union Township, died Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on October 14, 1929 a son of the late Bartholomew and Katherine (Minginoe) Effinite.

He was married to Rose Marie (DeMase) Effinite in 1954, she survives in Union.

Mr. Effinite worked as a high lift crane operator for Republic Steel in Youngstown, Ohio retiring after 35 years.

He was a Marine veteran during the Korean War.

He was an usher for 25 years at St. Vitus Church.

Mr. Effinite was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved spending time in the mountains and was an enthusiastic outdoorsman.

He also enjoyed gardening and loved tinkering around and building things.

Mr. Effinite also was a frequent visitor to the casinos and played slots.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Anna Marie Perkins of New Castle and his son, Tommy Effinite of New Castle; one sister, Rosemarie Petrovitch and husband Tom of New Castle; two grandchildren, Dana Alfasatleh and husband Hamzeh and Marissa Thomas and husband James and two great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by six sisters, Jennie Trepicone, Mary Fontana, Philomena Fontana, Rose Marie Effinite, Viola Janovich and Anne Benegasi and infant brother, Thomas and brother, Patsy Effinite.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church. Father Bill Siple of St. Vitus church will officiate.

Entombment will be in Parkside Mausoleum. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Rites at the cemetery.

