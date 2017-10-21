Valley legislators to name Austintown bridge after women veterans

An Austintown bridge has been designated the “Women Veterans Bridge” by state legislators

By Published:
City council voted to change the name of the bridge at E. Market Street and Mahoning Avenue in Warren.
This is the bridge in Warren also dedicated to women veterans.

COLUMBUS— An Austintown bridge has been designated the “Women Veterans Bridge” by state legislators.

State Reps. John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan this week announced the introduction of a bill to officially designate the bridge on Mahoning Avenue spanning State Route 11 in Austintown the “Women Veterans Bridge.”

The intent is to provide Mahoning County with a commemorative landmark like the one already in Trumbull honoring the occasionally overlooked contributions of female veterans.

“Women played a significant role in all of our nation’s conflicts and this bridge memorial is one way to mark their contributions,” Rep Boccieri said. “From battlefields to bond-drives, women veterans have served faithfully to help earn our nation’s freedoms. It is only fitting that the Legislature mark their sacrifices.”

“This bridge naming is a recognition of the women past, present and future who have dedicated their lives to service for our country,” Lepore-Hagan said. “I am honored to be able to help shed light on the selfless sacrifices these women made as a part of our armed forces.”

The idea for the legislation came from former Disabled American Veterans District 7 Commander Leo Connelly, who approached Rep. Boccieri about the idea a couple weeks ago. Connolly worked with State Sen. Joe Schiavoni to introduce companion legislation in the Senate as well.

The bridge would be only the second in the state honoring women veterans.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s