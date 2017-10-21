Valley legislators to name Austintown bridge after women veterans

COLUMBUS— An Austintown bridge has been designated the “Women Veterans Bridge” by state legislators.

State Reps. John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan this week announced the introduction of a bill to officially designate the bridge on Mahoning Avenue spanning State Route 11 in Austintown the “Women Veterans Bridge.”

The intent is to provide Mahoning County with a commemorative landmark like the one already in Trumbull honoring the occasionally overlooked contributions of female veterans.

“Women played a significant role in all of our nation’s conflicts and this bridge memorial is one way to mark their contributions,” Rep Boccieri said. “From battlefields to bond-drives, women veterans have served faithfully to help earn our nation’s freedoms. It is only fitting that the Legislature mark their sacrifices.”

“This bridge naming is a recognition of the women past, present and future who have dedicated their lives to service for our country,” Lepore-Hagan said. “I am honored to be able to help shed light on the selfless sacrifices these women made as a part of our armed forces.”

The idea for the legislation came from former Disabled American Veterans District 7 Commander Leo Connelly, who approached Rep. Boccieri about the idea a couple weeks ago. Connolly worked with State Sen. Joe Schiavoni to introduce companion legislation in the Senate as well.

The bridge would be only the second in the state honoring women veterans.