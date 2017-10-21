Youngstown Fire Dept. mourns loss of Battalion Chief Russo

SAYBROOK TWP., (WKBN) – The Youngstown Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their own — Battalion Chief Ronald Russo passed away Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. yesterday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashtabula Post got a phone call about a car crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

The Ashtabula Post said Russo was riding his motorcycle along State Route 45 when a van traveling on North Bend Road stopped at a stop sign. It then pulled out in front of him, hitting his motorcycle.

He was taken to the Ashtabula County Medical Center, then flown via medical helicopter to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

He passed away just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Russo was with his brother, who was also driving a motorcycle. He was able to swerve around the van, who officials say was driven by a woman. She was not hurt, but charges are pending against her for the accident.

Several firefighters, along with the Youngstown Fire Station #9, have changed their Facebook profile pictures to a badge with a black line through it, symbolizing the loss of one of their own.

WKBN is working to talk with the Youngstown Fire Department about the loss, stick with us throughout the day online for any updates.