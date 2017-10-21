YSU falls 19-14 at UNI, has now lost 3 straight games

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s playoff hopes are suddenly in danger after Saturday’s 19-14 loss at Northern Iowa that drops the Penguins to 3-4 on the season.

YSU has now lost three straight games and is just 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UNI improves to 4-3, 3-1.

The Panthers led 10-0 before YSU got on the board in the second quarter. Nathan Mays found Damoun Patterson for a 41-yard TD pass.

UNI then led 19-7 for most of the second half until Penguins QB Ricky Davis connected with Alvin Bailey for a 15-yard TD pass with just 1:23 remaining to make it 19-14. But the Panthers recovered YSU’s onside kick attempt.

Davis replaced Mays due to injury and went 5 of 9 for 83 yards. Mays went 14 of 20 for 175 yards.

Combined, the Penguins rushed for just 47 yards on 36 carries.

YSU has four games remaining. Illinois State travels to Youngstown next Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup.