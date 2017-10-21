YSU falls 19-14 at UNI, has now lost 3 straight games

The Penguins dropped to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference

By Published:
Youngstown State trails Pittsburgh 21-7 in the fourth quarter of its season opener.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s playoff hopes are suddenly in danger after Saturday’s 19-14 loss at Northern Iowa that drops the Penguins to 3-4 on the season.

YSU has now lost three straight games and is just 1-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. UNI improves to 4-3, 3-1.

The Panthers led 10-0 before YSU got on the board in the second quarter. Nathan Mays found Damoun Patterson for a 41-yard TD pass.

UNI then led 19-7 for most of the second half until Penguins QB Ricky Davis connected with Alvin Bailey for a 15-yard TD pass with just 1:23 remaining to make it 19-14. But the Panthers recovered YSU’s onside kick attempt.

Davis replaced Mays due to injury and went 5 of 9 for 83 yards. Mays went 14 of 20 for 175 yards.

Combined, the Penguins rushed for just 47 yards on 36 carries.

YSU has four games remaining. Illinois State travels to Youngstown next Saturday for a 2 p.m. matchup.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s