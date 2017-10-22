‘A wonderful guy:’ Vigil honors Girard’s fallen officer

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends of Justin Leo organized a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the Girard High football field to honor Girard’s fallen police officer.

Hundreds packed the stadium to remember Leo, 31, who was shot on duty Saturday night and later died at the hospital.

Leo’s parents and Girard’s police department arrived around 7 p.m. and were greeted with plenty of love.

Everyone had their own way to honor Leo.

Officer Justin Leo (Courtesy of the Girard Police Department)

Four of Leo’s friends ran a lap around the football field in memory of him. Bobby Caldwell, who ran cross country with Leo, kicked it off.

“It hurts really bad,” Caldwell said. “There were a lot people that he meant a lot to. Great people, great family and my heart goes out to them.”

Officers from departments across the area came to honor their brother in blue.

Marcie Plant is one of the people that organized the vigil. She says she knew Leo for 20 years.

“He was a wonderful guy, he made everyone smile,” Plant said. “He was proud of his community. He lived here all his life and we just loved him.”

Terry O’Neill also played a part in vigil. He says he didn’t know Leo, but just wanted to help with the healing process.

“This happens so much around us,” O’Neill said. “Never thought it would happen in this small town, but as you can see it can happen anywhere.”

Leo had been with the Girard Police Department for five years.