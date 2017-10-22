Brian J. McGee Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Brian J. McGee, 43, of Cortland, passed away in the emergency room of St. Joseph Health Center in Warren on Saturday, October 22, 2017, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born June 9, 1974 in Warren, the son of Dennis and Barbara (Darno) McGee and had lived in the area all his life.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Brian was a journeyman tool and die maker and a journeyman lineman.

He belonged to IBEW Local 71 and Believers Christian Fellowship and enjoyed his children, his family and his friends.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Dennis and Barbara McGee of Warren; his wife, Katie Hyler McGee of Cortland; two children, Leighton and Emily McGee; his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ruggieri McGee of Warren; two brothers, Sean (Melissa) and Dennis P. McGee, both of Warren; a sister, Stacey McGee (Shane Cowger) of Bazetta; his aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Services are 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home with his uncle, Thomas McGee, officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27 at the funeral home.