Canfield crime activity: Student charged after fight at MCCTC

Wednesday, Oct. 4

11:40 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Road, a school resource officer was called to a fight in the cafeteria of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. A 14-year-old Youngstown boy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct as a result. Police said the fight was between two boys after an argument over headphones.

Monday, Oct. 9

W. Main Street, a 17-year-old from Struthers was charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as with a traffic violation.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

8100 block of Market St., John Lumpkin, Jr., 64, of Youngstown, arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

7:12 a.m. – Herbert Road, John Carrion, 38, of Salem, arrested and charged with drug abuse and inadequate exhaust. Police said Carrion had six prior drug offense suspensions on his license, and he was found with marijuana in his vehicle.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

3600 block of S. Meridian Rd., Kylie Coates, 36, arrested on a failure to appear warrant at Sparkle Market.

Saturday, Oct. 14

9:32 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., a patrol officer was called to Tequila Jalisco to help a woman get back into her vehicle after she locked her keys in the car. An officer reported smelling marijuana after opening the door and found a pipe containing marijuana residue in the car. Ja’Mon Foster, 24, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia as a result.

Sunday, Oct. 15

3 a.m. – Lisbon Street, Jonathan Crow, 21, of Diamond, arrested and charged with drug abuse. Police said Crow, a passenger in a vehicle, was drinking a beer in the car and had a bag of marijuana in his pocket. Crow admitted that the marijuana belonged to him and said he didn’t know that he couldn’t drink in the car because he is 21, according to a police report.

2:09 a.m. – Columbiana-Canfield Road, Nicholas Chapman, 25, of Salem, arrested and charged with drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and inadequate exhaust. Police said Chapman was found with about 1 gram of marijuana and a partially-smoked joint during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

