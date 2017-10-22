Charles E. Mercer Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Charles E. Mercer, age 72, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home.

He was born March 5, 1945, in Powhaton Point, Ohio, a son of Burl C. and Evelyn Irene (Bostic) Mercer.

Formerly of West Virginia, Mr. Mercer had lived in Williamsfield since 1971.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Kennametal, Inc. in Orwell after more than 20 years of service.

Mr. Mercer enjoyed woodworking but most of all loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren and attend all of their events.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret K. (Somerville) Mercer, whom he married October 20, 1968, of Williamsfield; his daughter, Patricia D. (Don Hiley) Mercer of Williamsfield; his son, Donald P. Mercer of Williamsfield; his ten grandchildren, Cody (Athena) Mercer, Cory Mercer, Chad Mercer, Kurtis Marsh, Katlyn Marsh, Lucas Marsh, Kimberly (Travis) Szuba, Casey Mercer, Brooke Mercer and Tenley Mercer; his sister, Diana (Ernest) Eckart of Hartford, Ohio; two brothers, Daniel (Kathy) Mercer of Edgerton, Ohio and Russell Mercer of Lorain, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer R. Marsh on December 25, 2005; two sisters, Loretta Eckart and Evelyn Mercer Hurlbert and three brothers, Jack, Burl and Alfred Mercer.

Mr. Mercer will be cremated and a private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial of cremated remains will take place in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne Township, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

