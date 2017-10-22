Clara B. Shafer Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Clara B. Shafer, 88, of 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, (West Salem Township), Pennsylvania, formerly of 831 Methodist Road, Greenville, passed away following an extended illness at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

Clara was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1929 to the late, Roscoe and Ethel (Small) Babcock.

She enjoyed a wide variety of activities. Clara liked cooking and baking. She loved the outdoors, especially when it came to camping, hunting and fishing. Clara and her late husband, Lester, would winter in Florida every year.

She was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of a bowling league, for many years.

She was married to Lester J. Shafer on January 20, 1951 and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2015.

Clara is survived by two sons, John L. Shafer of Greenville and Harold L. Shafer and his wife, Pamela, of Linesville; two grandchildren, Laurie Shafer of Linesville and Samuel Shafer and his wife, Heather, of Linesville; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason Shafer, both of Linesville and a sister, Elnor Reigleman of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry, Bill, Ward and Earl Babcock and two sisters, Ella Seddon and Margaret Charparas.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Kirker, Director of Spiritual Services of St. Paul’s in Greenville, officiating.

Burial will be held at Stevenson Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania, at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St Paul’s Memorial Fund, 339 East Jamestown Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.