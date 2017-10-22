Edward E. Carlson Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Edward E. Carlson, 82, of Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at 4:53 a.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at The Grove at Greenville in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Edward was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 11, 1935 to the late, Elmer and Violet (Hopkins) Carlson.

He was a 1953 graduate of the former Penn High School and went on to serve in the United States Army.

Edward worked for Hempfield Township as a maintenance foreman, for many years.

He was a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in Fredonia.

Edward liked tinkering and was well-known for being a great mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing and spoiling his grandchildren.

Edward is survived by his wife at home, Judy (Raub) Carlson. They were married on November 25, 1970. Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa Carlson of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Susan Palmiter and her husband, Michael, of Greenville; two sons, Ed Carlson and his wife, Carmella, of Greenville and Douglas Carlson of Lutz, Florida; three grandchildren, Chevelle Marie Carlson, Jakob Palmiter, and Kaiden Palmiter, all of Greenville; two brothers, James Carlson and his wife, Sandy and David Carlson, both of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Carlson and sister, Martha Foy.

A memorial service will be held at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27 with Pastor Bryan Warner of Grace Chapel Community Church in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.at the funeral home on Friday, October 27.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.