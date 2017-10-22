Gary “Red” Francis Rigby Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:15 a.m. Thursday, October 26 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown for Gary F. Rigby, 78 of Austintown who died Sunday morning, October 22 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman Campus.

Gary was born June 3, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis W. and Bernice (Hartshorn) Rigby and was a lifelong area resident.

He attended Hubbard High School and went to serve in the United States Marines.

He was a mechanic for Bennett Brake Company for 38 years, before retiring in 2000.

Gary was a charter member of St. Joseph Church where he also belonged to the Men’s Club.

He enjoyed gardening, bicycling and feeding the birds but most important to Gary was spending time with his family. He was very involved with his children’s activities. He loved animals, including horses and his golden retrievers. Gary enjoyed riding his daughter’s horses and they always looked forward to the special treats he brought them.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary Perrett, whom he married May 6, 1961; three daughters, Lisa (Bob) Boles of Beaver, Pennsylvania, Susan (Bob) Santilli of York, Pennsylvania and Julie (Ralph) Binder of Salem; one son, Ken (Chris) Rigby of Alliance; a sister, Marlene Ditchey of Poland; 12 grandchildren, Alexis, Jacquie, Michael, Angela, Katie, Robby, Amanda, Sarah, Gina, Zach, Emily and Lydia and four great-grandchildren. Gary also leaves his beloved golden retriever, Jiggo.

Besides his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Merle Rigby.

Friends may call on Wednesday, October 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.