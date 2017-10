(AP) – Giant Eagle is issuing a recall on breaded shrimp in it’s Grab and Go Section.

Any food that was prepared through Oct. 19 is affected. That’s about 600 packages of the shrimp in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland.

The shrimp contains egg, but the product’s label didn’t have it listed as an allergen.

The store is advising people with egg allergies to throw the food out or return it for a refund.