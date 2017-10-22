Joyce E. (McEldowny) Wilson Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – On Sunday, October 22, 2017, Joyce E. (McEldowny) Wilson, age 89, passed away in Select Specialty Hospital Boardman, Ohio.

She was born on December 9, 1927 in Berln Center, Ohio to Ross and Ethel M. (Burkey) McEldowny.

Joyce is survved by her son, Larry Goodman of Lisbon and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cloa L. Wilson.

Arrangements are pending and are handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.