Kids mingle with officers at 7th annual block party in Youngstown

Saint Dominic's Church in Youngstown hosted the 7th annual Neighborhood Harvest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several hundred people came out to Saint Dominic’s Church in Youngstown on Sunday for the 7th annual Neighborhood Harvest.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks. Kids played and met law enforcement from federal, state and local levels.

ICU Blockwatch President Victoria Allen says that it’s extremely important, especially when we see division between law enforcement and communities across the country.

“We have this event every year to bring focus back to the neighborhood,” said Victoria Allen, ICU Blockwatch President. “And we all can get along in peace, harmony. The kids can mingle, the officers are out here engaging with the kids — that is our primary objective every year.”

This year, the event was sponsored by Conroy’s Party Shop and Southside Recycling.

