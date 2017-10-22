Mary Ann (DelFratte) Peto Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary Ann Peto, 91, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Mary was born on September 4, 1926, to Joseph and Sylvia (DeAngelis) DelFratte in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1944.

Mary worked as a babysitter for Mercer County Christian Women’s Club.

On April 14th, 1945 she married the late William G. Peto, whom passed away February 20, 1998.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Church where she was active in the Altar and Rosary Society.

Mary also enjoyed music, cooking, embroidering and was an oil paint artist. She like to collect clown figurines and lighthouses.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Maureen Ball of Ashburn, Virginia; son, William D. Peto of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Tom) Zink and Stephanie Ball; two great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Zink and also two brothers, Joseph and James DelFratte.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Lena Lisi and Antonette Dalbo and four brothers, August, Sr., Albert, Rocco and Guy DelFratte.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew Church 311 W. Ridge Ave. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania with Father Matthew Strickenberger, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.