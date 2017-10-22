Police: 2 hospitalized after 4-car crash in Boardman

It happened on Route 224 and Market Street in front of Walgreen's around 11 p.m.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash involving four cars Saturday night in Boardman.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on Route 224 and Market Street in front of Walgreens around 11 p.m. The northbound lanes are currently closed.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP says drugs and alcohol are suspected. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in one of the cars.

Boardman Police and OSP are on scene now investigating.

