Richard A. “Rick” Kasparek Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Richard A. Kasparek, 63, of Ellwood City (North Sewickley Township) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, October 22 2017 at his home.

He was born in Ellwood City on May 21 1954, to the late Gerald Kasparek, Sr. and the late Alma Kotuba Kasparek.

Rick was a graduate of Riverside High School.

He worked for the P&LE Railroad at Conway Yards and later as a meat cutter at Paul’s Market, Ellwood City Shop n’ Save and Giant Eagle Supermarkets, at the Chippewa Township and Cranberry stores.

Rick enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

He is survived by his fiancée, Linda Stewart; his children, Stephanie (David) Geary and Shaun Stewart; as well as two sisters, Susan (Rick) Beachem and Cheryl McGrady and a brother, Jerry Kasparek. He is also survived by a niece, Audrey Beachem; two nephews, RJ (Jenn) and Ryan (Bonnie) Beachem; one great-nephew, Isaac Beachem; one great-niece, Haley Beachem; as well as his grandchildren, Gino and Caelin Geary.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Mark Kasparek.

As per Rick’s request, there will be no visitation.

A private memorial service is planned.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude”s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or online at stjude.org.

