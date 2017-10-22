Roberta E. “Mitzi” Niswonger Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Roberta E. “Mitzi” Niswonger, 84, of Niles, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Manor at Autumn Hills in Niles.

She was born January 7, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul Reed and Irma (Meszaros) Reed.

Roberta graduated from Cleveland John Hay High School. She was employed as an accountant at Packer & Thomas Company and then went on to work as a self-employed CPA, working until she was 80 years old.

She was a member of the Beth Yeshua Messianic Jewish Congregation and attended the Pleasant Valley Evangelical Church.

Roberta was very active with the Ohio Certified Public Accountant Society.

She spent many winters in Florida and enjoyed the ocean along with camping, fishing and traveling. Her favorite trip was to Israel.

Memories of Roberta will be carried on by her daughter, Darcy (Tony) Vega of Austintown, Ohio; son, Gregg Niswonger of Liberty, Ohio; grandchildren, Michael (Sherry) Vega, Michelle Vega, Charlie Ward, Tyler Breedlove, Chase Woodridge and Grace Vega and a sister, Becky Upshur of Show Low, Arizona.

Besides her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Niswonger, whom she married December 23, 1951; son, Reed Niswonger; two sisters, Ruth Craver and Rachel Muldoon and a brother, Ralph Reed.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 26 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512, in her memory.