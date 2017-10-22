Storm Team 27: Another nice day

The nice weather will continue into the second half of the weekend. More sunshine is on tap with temperatures back into the middle 70s.

A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the Valley early in the week bringing rain and cold weather back to the Valley.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 75

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing late day. (70% PM)
High: 71

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. (60%)
High: 58   Low: 52

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 49   Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 53   Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64   Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60   Low: 46

.

