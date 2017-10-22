Storm Team 27: Another nice day

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The nice weather will continue into the second half of the weekend. More sunshine is on tap with temperatures back into the middle 70s.
A strong cold front is expected to sweep through the Valley early in the week bringing rain and cold weather back to the Valley.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 75
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 55
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing late day. (70% PM)
High: 71
Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. (60%)
High: 58 Low: 52
Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 37
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 42
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 46
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 44
.