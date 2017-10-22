Storm Team 27: Chance for rain increases Monday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight we are going to see the clouds move in. Lows will dip into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow we are expecting to reach highs in the 70s once again, but a cold front will move in and bring the chance for rain overnight.

Forecast

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.

Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers developing late day. (70% PM)

High: 71

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Rain Likely (100%)

Low: 50

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. (60%)

High: 58

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 39

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 36

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 41

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 46 Low: 37