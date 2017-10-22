Trump calls failure on tax plan GOP doom in 2018

Trump is warning House Republicans that 2018 would be a political failure for the GOP and a disappointment for the nation if they fail on tax overhaul

President Donald Trump talks with reporters about the Graham-Cassidy health care bill during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Palace Hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

STERLING, Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump is warning House Republicans that 2018 would be a political failure for the GOP and a disappointment for the nation if they fail on tax overhaul.

A GOP aide familiar with the conversation tells the Associated Press Trump told the lawmakers the party would have a steep price to pay in next year’s midterm elections if they failed to pass his plan. It would slash the corporate tax rate to 20 percent and double the standard deduction used by most average Americans.

The president also said that, beyond the looming elections, his plan was the right thing to do for the country, the person said.

In a conference call, Trump urged members to adopt the budget passed by the Senate this week and move on to tax reform.

