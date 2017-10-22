Union ends 3-week strike, reaches agreement with HarbisonWalker

Related Coverage Union strikes against HarbisonWalker International over contract dispute

MOON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The United Steelworkers International Union and its Local 8565 has ended its strike against HarbisonWalker International in Windham, Ohio, after three weeks.

HarbisonWalker announced Saturday that a new labor agreement has been reached. The United Steelworkers voted on and ratified the proposal offered by the company.

USW Local 8565 told WKBN on Oct. 1 that the company was trying to take away benefits they’ve had for decades. The strike began after five weeks of failed contract negotiations.

HarbisonWalker says the new collective bargaining agreement “will continue to provide above-market wages and attractive benefits to workers who live in the Windham community.”

The company added, “We greatly appreciate the cooperation, support and commitment of the entire HarbisonWalker International team that ensured we met all of our customers’ needs during this time period. We look forward to working with the United Steelworkers to effect an orderly return to work.”