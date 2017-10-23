Akron student admits killing roommate after fast-food argument

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio college student has pleaded guilty to stabbing his roommate to death after they argued over fast food.

University of Akron student Kendal Scheid pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher.

Police say the friends were drunk and got into an argument about fast food they were eating at their apartment last December.

Scheid’s attorney called it an “unfortunate accident.” The attorney says Scheid and Unternaher had been roommates for two years.

The 23-year-old from Norwalk could get up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.

