Beverly “Corky” Greeson Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Beverly “Corky” Greeson, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, October 23, 2017.

Bev was born January 18, 1956 in Warren to John M. and Beverly A. (Ladd) Lucas, Sr.

Currently, Beverly was employed as a dialysis technician for Fresenius Group in Hermitage, Pennsylvania where she was loved by both her coworkers and patients.

She was an active member of the Shiloh Full Gospel Church in Girard where she was a past vice president and current secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary.

She also was on the Brookfield Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

However, Beverly’s passion in life was her family. She enjoyed her time being “Grandma”, “Nana” and “Aunt Coco” to everyone.

Visitation for Beverly will be held on Thursday, October 26th from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Road, Girard where a funeral service will immediately follow at 4:00 p.m.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Sandy (fiancé Gary Greene, Jr.) Houlette and Jennifer (Virgil) Newcomer; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her sister, Vicki Lucas; her brother, John M. (Connie) Lucas, Jr.; her sons by love, George Sunderland and Alex (Melanie) Lucas; nephews, Steven (Jamee) Lucas and Eric (Austyn Ripken) Lucas and special friends, Sandy Page, Barb and PeeWee Morgan, Brenda and Tim Culver, Patty an Wayne Cipra and the extended Bankhead family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.